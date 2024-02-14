Award winning film maker's Miners' Strike movie set to hit Doncaster cinema screen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Yorkshire’s very own Rebecca Sills will be on home soil when she screens Regeneration at Mexborough’s Cosy Cinema later this month.

The 30-minute film winds the clock back to the bitter 1984-85 dispute, includes archive footage of local coal mines and interviews with ex-miners and shows what life is like now in the Dearne Valley.

It will be followed by a screening of 2000 film Billy Elliott, which tells the story of a young boy growing up in the north east, with dreams of becoming a professional ballet dancer against the backdrop and emotional turmoil of the strike.

Film maker Rebecca Sills with dad Dean.

Rebecca, who produced her film while studying at Sheffield Hallam University, has already seen the film take seven wins in various International Film Festivals.

Her father Dean said: “It’s a great film which is emotional at times, taking us all on a journey back to a lost world.

“We need to remember our mining history and how it resulted in mass unemployment and social deprivation, and how the distinctive landmarks have all gone, making way for areas which now thrive with nature.”

The screening takes place on February 25, doors open at 5pm. Tickets are £3 on the door.

The film will also be part of an exhibition running at Fox Gallery at the Old Grammar School, Mexborough.

The exhibition is open to the public from 9 March to 26 April and is free of charge.