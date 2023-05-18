News you can trust since 1925
Award winning Doncaster Rovers fanzine comes to an end after 25 years

An award winning Doncaster Rovers fanzine has bowed out with its last edition after quarter of a century.

By Darren Burke
Published 18th May 2023, 09:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 09:35 BST

Popular Stand, which took a sideways look at supporting the club and was twice named fanzine of the year, will no longer be published, its editor Glen Wilson has said.

The final edition – issue 112 - was printed at the end of last season.

Revealing the publication’s farewell on Twitter, he wrote: “A note to confirm that issue 112 is most likely the last edition of Popular Stand fanzine.

Popular Stand, which started in 1998, has come to an end after 25 years. (Photo: Popular Stand).Popular Stand, which started in 1998, has come to an end after 25 years. (Photo: Popular Stand).
“A massive thank you to all who've written for us over the last 25 years, and to our five editors in that time.

“Thanks also to those who've continued to read and support the zine throughout.

“The website will remain online as an independent platform for DRFC fans to continue to have their say on Rovers, and football more broadly.

“And we may put out the odd podcast or other venture going forwards.

“But as far as print fanzines go, that's it.”

The magazine won the FSF Fanzine of the Year Award in both 2016 and 2018.

Signing off with a light-hearted riposte against a regular Rovers fan whose work has been published in other club publications as well as the matchday programme, Mr Wilson added: “Here's to two and a half decades of being categorically not the programme, of always being £1, of raising thousands of pounds for local causes, of being both actually and not-quite award-winning, and of always being totally, 100%, John Critchley free!”

“Viva Rovers!”

