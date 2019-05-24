Award winning Bawtry health and beauty salon owner celebrates 20 years

A prestigious and award-winning health & beauty salon in the bustling market town of Bawtry near Doncaster is celebrating a milestone anniversary - 20 years of ownership by leading beauty therapist Lisa Lawson from Retford.

House of Lindsey first opened its doors over forty-four years ago by Doreen Bramley when it was one of only six DECLEOR accredited salons in the UK, an iconic brand which the salon is delighted to still have today.

Lisa Lawson (centre) pictured with past and present staff

As a newly qualified beauty therapist Lisa left for Greece with the aspiration of working on Cruise Ships however, she missed home too much and soon returned to the UK and joined the House of Lindsey team.

After 7 years, and at the age of just 25 years Lisa, also affectionately known as Margaret due to another colleague with the same name, was offered the opportunity to acquire the business and has earnt the reputation as one of Doncaster's most well-respected beauty salons with 8 full time members of staff.

"Twenty years have absolutely flown by and owning the salon still brings just as much enjoyment as it did when I first took over the reins from Doreen," said Lisa.

"It doesn't even feel like work, it's just like I am having a coffee and a chat with a friend. We take immense pride in delivering a wonderful place to relax and a professional, caring service that our loyal customer base thoroughly enjoys and appreciates. I have many clients who have been coming to me since the very beginning and it has been an absolute privilege to share the journey of life with them and their extended families".

Originally based in Doncaster town centre the salon re-located to a gorgeous three storey listed building on Swan Street in Bawtry nearly 30 years ago

. At the time there were just a couple of salons in the town, and whilst many more have opened since then, House of Lindsey has stood the test of time as a standout salon due to its renowned customer service, and a sublime range of products and treatments.

The salon has achieved business growth year on year which is testament to the integrity of the business and the highly skilled therapists including Dawn Heaton who has been at the salon for 23 years and Salon Manager Melanie Antcliffe who ensures that all their customers receive a warm and friendly welcome.

And, as all staff are fully employed by Lisa, the standard is set remarkably high to ensure that the salon consistently provides an exemplary customer experience.

"We are very proud of our connection with DECLEOR who has a global reputation for excellence as one of the most comprehensive and ecologically sound ranges in skincare products & treatments and we encourage all our team to regularly attend refresher courses at the local DECLEOR training centre in Retford to ensure the services we offer fulfil current consumer demand and expectations," said Lisa.

"As a Salon of Excellence with Platinum status we are one of the highest achieving salons in the UK and I am proud to be an ambassador for the brand. And, to reinforce the professionalism, we offer all our clients a warm and friendly welcome, a drink and a chat whether you are twelve or ninety years old; the current age range of our clientele!"

House of Lindsey, 1 Swan Street, Bawtry, Doncaster DN10 6JQ Tel: 01302 719549 Open 6 days a week with late night opening. www.houseoflindsey.co.uk

