Aviation firm hints at Doncaster airport re-opening as it advertises pilot job

A leading aviation firm has hinted at the impending re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport after advertising jobs for pilots.

A decision on an operator for the airport is awaited after Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones announced earlier this year that a 125-year lease had been struck to take over the airport which was closed by operators Peel in November 2022.

Now avation firm 2Excel has advertised a post for a trials pilot with the job ad stating: “Please note pilots applying for this role should anticipate a Doncaster base if/when operations resume at this airfield.”

The full-time role will initially be based in Humberside with the successful applicant expected to switch as and when DSA re-opens.

2Excel has advertised for a pilot working out of Doncaster Sheffield Airport. (Photo: 2Excel).

The advert reads: “2Excel is an industry leader in specialised and innovative solutions for aviation’s most complex challenges.

"Our success is based on the talented and experienced people that make up our workforce.

We are currently seeking a trials pilot to join our friendly and exceptionally talented team."

“This is no ordinary pilot role. We are looking for independent thinkers that can plan, execute, and deliver flight trials for 2Excel’s clients.

"Our clients are at the cutting edge of commercial and military capability and development and the successful candidate will have the opportunity to engage with leaders from industry.

"You will need to gain an understanding of our clients’ unique challenges and requirements, delivering innovative test and evaluation solutions that exceed their expectations.

“Operating across the UK and occasionally Europe, you will plan, lead, and execute flight trials for 2Excel’s clients on our fleet of B200 and PA31 aircraft, typically flying single pilot. The flying is hugely rewarding but challenging and your flying skills will need to be world-class.

“In return, you can expect a great lifestyle and benefits package. Mainly operating from Humberside and occasionally other locations, Monday to Friday is the norm and weekend flying is rare. Remote working when not flying is also supported.

“This role will particularly suit pilots with a military background, although we welcome applications from all high calibre pilots with the competence and passion to deliver at the cutting edge of industry. If this sounds like you, then we’d love to hear from you!”