Auto-announcements improve customer information for Doncaster rail passengers

East Midlands Railway (EMR) has introduced auto-announcements to its regional fleet to help improve the level of information it provides to customers.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 4th Apr 2024, 12:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Customers on board its Class 158 and 170 trains now receive regular announcements providing consistent and clear information which EMR knows is a high priority.

This includes information about accessibility and improved awareness of large steps or gaps at stations, as well as advice to customers about how best to complete their journey if it requires a connection.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The auto-announcements have allowed Senior Conductors on board EMR services more time to support customers face-to-face.

Auto-announcements improve customer information for Doncaster rail passengers.Auto-announcements improve customer information for Doncaster rail passengers.
Auto-announcements improve customer information for Doncaster rail passengers.

The lessons learned and customer feedback from the auto-announcement project are also being incorporated into the introduction of EMR's new Aurora fleet.

Dave Meredith, Customer Services Director at East Midlands Railway, said: "We know the quality of information provided on board our services is vitally important to customers; indeed, satisfaction rates are higher on our Connect route where automated announcements have been a staple since the service’s first introduction.

"These announcements offer customers consistent messages and other important information, such as what access is available or what connections are possible. Their introduction has also freed up our staff so they have more time to speak to customers face-to-face and provide them with further support."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

EMR Regional operates on the following routes; Liverpool - Nottingham - Norwich, Newark Castle - Crewe, Nottingham - Matlock, Nottingham - Worksop, Nottingham - Skegness, Leicester - Lincoln - Cleethorpes, Cleethorpes - Barton on Humber, and Peterborough - Lincoln - Doncaster route.

Related topics:EMRDoncasterEast Midlands RailwayAuroraLiverpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.