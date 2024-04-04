Auto-announcements improve customer information for Doncaster rail passengers
Customers on board its Class 158 and 170 trains now receive regular announcements providing consistent and clear information which EMR knows is a high priority.
This includes information about accessibility and improved awareness of large steps or gaps at stations, as well as advice to customers about how best to complete their journey if it requires a connection.
The auto-announcements have allowed Senior Conductors on board EMR services more time to support customers face-to-face.
The lessons learned and customer feedback from the auto-announcement project are also being incorporated into the introduction of EMR's new Aurora fleet.
Dave Meredith, Customer Services Director at East Midlands Railway, said: "We know the quality of information provided on board our services is vitally important to customers; indeed, satisfaction rates are higher on our Connect route where automated announcements have been a staple since the service’s first introduction.
"These announcements offer customers consistent messages and other important information, such as what access is available or what connections are possible. Their introduction has also freed up our staff so they have more time to speak to customers face-to-face and provide them with further support."
