Autistic Doncaster teenager set to brave wing walk to raise charity funds
18-year-old Demi-Marie Holmes will take on a wing walk later this year- after braving two sky dives last year.
Demi-Marie, who comes from Thorne and has autism and anxiety, will take on the aerial challenge for the Make A Wish Foundation, and you can donate to her appeal HERE
Step mum Claire Holmes said: "She did two sky dives last year to raise funds for Tickhill Road Hospital, but she raised very little and wanted to do more.
"She is doing a wing walk in August – she is such an inspiration.
"We just want people to share her story and help her achieve all she wants and more.”
Demi-Marie, a student at Doncaster’s Harrison College, has also secured an apprentiship with Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust and completed her rugby league coaching and referee courses.
Her family is also organising a fundraising raffle, with tickets available at £1 a strip by emailing [email protected]
Prizes included £100 in cash, a back neck and shoulder massage, a cut and blow dry as well as shopping and gift vouchers for shops in Thorne and Moorends.
Demi-Marie has already raised more than £400 for Make-A-Wish UK, a charity which “creates life-changing wishes that revive the childhood that critical illness takes away, bringing light and joy at the darkest of times for a child and their loved ones,” according to a spokesman.
