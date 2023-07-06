News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Autistic Doncaster teenager set to brave wing walk to raise charity funds

A daring Doncaster teenager is set to take on her latest hair-raising challenge to raise cash for charity.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Jul 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 11:54 BST

18-year-old Demi-Marie Holmes will take on a wing walk later this year- after braving two sky dives last year.

Demi-Marie, who comes from Thorne and has autism and anxiety, will take on the aerial challenge for the Make A Wish Foundation, and you can donate to her appeal HERE

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Step mum Claire Holmes said: "She did two sky dives last year to raise funds for Tickhill Road Hospital, but she raised very little and wanted to do more.

Demi-Marie Holmes is taking on a wing walk for charity.Demi-Marie Holmes is taking on a wing walk for charity.
Demi-Marie Holmes is taking on a wing walk for charity.
Most Popular

"She is doing a wing walk in August – she is such an inspiration.

"We just want people to share her story and help her achieve all she wants and more.”

Demi-Marie, a student at Doncaster’s Harrison College, has also secured an apprentiship with Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust and completed her rugby league coaching and referee courses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her family is also organising a fundraising raffle, with tickets available at £1 a strip by emailing [email protected]

Prizes included £100 in cash, a back neck and shoulder massage, a cut and blow dry as well as shopping and gift vouchers for shops in Thorne and Moorends.

Demi-Marie has already raised more than £400 for Make-A-Wish UK, a charity which “creates life-changing wishes that revive the childhood that critical illness takes away, bringing light and joy at the darkest of times for a child and their loved ones,” according to a spokesman.

You can donate to her appeal HERE

Related topics:DoncasterThorne