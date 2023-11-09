Autistic Doncaster teen set for fundraising run around Alton Towers theme park
Stepk Kirkbride, who was diagnosed with autism three years ago, will join hundreds of others in running around the UK’s biggest theme park to raise cash for her school and the National Autistic Society.
The 15-year-old is currently gearing up for the kids’ race at the Staffordshire tourist attraction on November 11.
Steph, who attend Maple Medical PRU school, is hoping to raise £1,000.
She said: “I was diagnosed with autism three years ago.
"When you have autism, lots of everyday things are more difficult and life can be very challenging.
"I am very lucky to have great support to help me and I can't imagine what its like for anyone who goes through these struggles unnoticed.
“I want to raise money to make sure that everyone with autism has the support that they need to be able to have a happier life.
"All the money you help me to raise will be shared between The National Autistic Society and my small school, which is specially for children with autism.”
She added: “I hope that you can donate to help me reach my fundraising goal. Even small amounts will be greatly appreciated. By donating you can make a difference to the lives of children and young people with autism.”
Dad John said: “She's never done anything like this before and is very excited to ge running around the massive rides at Alton Towers.
