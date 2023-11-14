An autistic teenager from Doncaster has raised more than £1,200 after pulling on her trainers for a fundraising race at Alton Towers.

Steph Kirkbride, who was diagnosed with autism three years ago, joined hundreds of others in running around the UK’s biggest theme park to raise cash for her school and the National Autistic Society.

The 15-year-old said: “I was diagnosed with autism three years ago.

"When you have autism, lots of everyday things are more difficult and life can be very challenging.

Steph Kirkbride raised more than £1,200 with a charity run at Alton Towers.

"I am very lucky to have great support to help me and I can't imagine what its like for anyone who goes through these struggles unnoticed.

“I want to raise money to make sure that everyone with autism has the support that they need to be able to have a happier life."

"All the money you help me to raise will be shared between The National Autistic Society and my small school, which is specially for children with autism.”

She added: “I hope that you can donate to help me reach my fundraising goal. Even small amounts will be greatly appreciated. By donating you can make a difference to the lives of children and young people with autism.”

Dad John said: “She had never done anything like this before and was very excited to ge running around the massive rides at Alton Towers.”

She was joined by dozens of other runners of all ages for the weekend fundraising event at the Staffordshire theme park.