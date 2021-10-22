Autistic Doncaster girl to have first haircut to help young cancer victims

Ella Gibson’s locks will be chopped next week – with the hair being used to make wigs for children who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment.

The 10-year-old from Intake will have 10-12 inches cut off next Friday in aid of the Little Princess Trust, which has been creating wigs from real hair since 2006.

Family friend Laura Whitty, who has set up a fundraising page, said: "Ella has never had her hair cut due to her autism.

Ella is having her hair cut to help young cancer victims.

"Once her mum explained what The Little Princess Trust actually does with the hair donated from people like Ella, all she has wanted to do since then is help these poorly little girls in whatever way she can.

"We've already had to raise her fundraising target from £400 to £600 as she surpassed the £400 mark in less than 24 hours.”