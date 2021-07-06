Autistic Doncaster boy, 8, celebrates his birthday with an Eddie Stobart themed party
An eight-year-old Doncaster boy, who loves everything about haulage company Eddie Stobart, got the best birthday present ever – a truck themed party.
Mum Lisa Stead, with help from friends and family, pulled out all the stops to give little Zac Frost, who suffers with autism, a day he’ll never forget.
From ‘hook-a-truck’ to traffic light cakes, everything was based around Eddie Stobart.
Lisa said: “He loves Eddie Stobart. He’s even got Eddie Stobart bedding!
"He doesn’t typically like parties, he likes to do his own thing, but we did him a Eddie Stobart/lorry themed birthday.
“As it’s virtually impossible to buy birthday things with Eddie Stobart on, most were home-made, and some family and friends helped make things too.
"He had a good day. He didn’t want to smash the piñata so we have kept it as it is.”