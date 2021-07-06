Autistic Doncaster boy, 8, celebrates his birthday with an Eddie Stobart themed party

Mum Lisa Stead, with help from friends and family, pulled out all the stops to give little Zac Frost, who suffers with autism, a day he’ll never forget.

From ‘hook-a-truck’ to traffic light cakes, everything was based around Eddie Stobart.

Undefined: readMore

Lisa said: “He loves Eddie Stobart. He’s even got Eddie Stobart bedding!

"He doesn’t typically like parties, he likes to do his own thing, but we did him a Eddie Stobart/lorry themed birthday.

“As it’s virtually impossible to buy birthday things with Eddie Stobart on, most were home-made, and some family and friends helped make things too.

"He had a good day. He didn’t want to smash the piñata so we have kept it as it is.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

1. In bed Zac and his Eddie Stobart bedding Photo: . Buy photo

2. Timepiece His bedroom clock Photo: . Buy photo

3. Hook-a-truck Zac tries to hook a truck Photo: . Buy photo

4. Games galore What a treat! Photo: . Buy photo