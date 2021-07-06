Zac enjoys one of the many games

Autistic Doncaster boy, 8, celebrates his birthday with an Eddie Stobart themed party

An eight-year-old Doncaster boy, who loves everything about haulage company Eddie Stobart, got the best birthday present ever – a truck themed party.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 2:05 pm

Mum Lisa Stead, with help from friends and family, pulled out all the stops to give little Zac Frost, who suffers with autism, a day he’ll never forget.

From ‘hook-a-truck’ to traffic light cakes, everything was based around Eddie Stobart.

Undefined: readMore

Lisa said: “He loves Eddie Stobart. He’s even got Eddie Stobart bedding!

"He doesn’t typically like parties, he likes to do his own thing, but we did him a Eddie Stobart/lorry themed birthday.

“As it’s virtually impossible to buy birthday things with Eddie Stobart on, most were home-made, and some family and friends helped make things too.

"He had a good day. He didn’t want to smash the piñata so we have kept it as it is.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

1. In bed

Zac and his Eddie Stobart bedding

Photo: .

Buy photo

2. Timepiece

His bedroom clock

Photo: .

Buy photo

3. Hook-a-truck

Zac tries to hook a truck

Photo: .

Buy photo

4. Games galore

What a treat!

Photo: .

Buy photo
Doncaster
Next Page
Page 1 of 2