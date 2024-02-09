Autism sport charity to stage string of Doncaster funding events to build 'acceptance centre'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Non profit organisation Autism Awareness Through Sport will be hosting a glittering black tie dinner at the Earl of Doncaster as well as several rugby games – and is looking for local businesses and groups to support its work.

The organisation wants to open “acceptance centres” where children and young people with autism will be able to attend with their parents to get the support they needed.

AATS is the brainchild of founder Mark Dunkley whose 15-year-old son is autistic and attends a similar community centre for respite.

AATS raises cash through its fundraising Jigsaws rugby team. (Photo: AATS).

Spokesman Jak Parkes said: “Unfortunately, due to his age, it struggles to facilitate for his needs.

"These centres are primarily for children aged 3-9 and there is nothing really available from age nine to adult services.

"What we aim to achieve is to build these acceptance centres with a view of children from all ages to be able to attend and for these centres to be able to help and cater so parents who like Mark are not struggling to give their children the right support needed.”

As well as the event at The Earl, which will take place on March 30, the organisation’s Jigsaws rugby team will also enjoy fixtures against Wheatley Hills Rugby Union Club and Dinnington Rugby Club as well as Diversity Dragons in Wales.

Added Jak: “We travel the country and world promoting awareness for autism, talking to different people, learning about their experience with autism, be it themselves, family members, children or friends and we do this primarily by playing rugby with our team the Jigsaws.

"We have travelled to Thailand to play in the Bangkok 10s and we have travelled around the UK entering sevens tournaments.”

Jigsaws has also played against Thornensians, while a fundraising match for Doncaster’s North Ridge community school, a special day school for pupils aged 3-19 with severe learning difficulties in Adwick le Street, raised £3,000.

Added Jak: “We have the plans in place and support from local trades such as Gray and Sons and Parkes Associates Roofing and many more to get turn the building into exactly what we need for this to happen but with everything, we need funds.

"So this year we have some great events happening to help raise those much needed funds to turn our dream into a reality.”

The black tie Casino Royale gala dinner at The Earl will feature speakers including Angus Baskerville who is autistic and has worked his way to the absolute top of magic performance including being a part of the Magic Circle.

Heather Fisher, who has won a Rugby World Cup, Six Nations grand slams and represented GB at the 2016 Rio Olympics, will also be there along with Russel Earnshaw, who has won a rugby European Cup and who has also played for Doncaster Knights and Rotherham Titans.

A tour to Miama and a golf day featuring famed golfer Ernie Els are also planned for later this year.