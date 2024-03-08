Author opens Marshgate Prison's new library
Wendy Gill was invited to carry out the ribbon cutting ceremony of the restyled and refurbished facility on March 6.
She told the Free Press: “What a wonderful day it turned out to be.
"The staff were enthusiastic, understanding and their determination to provide a positive attitude inside the prison was catching.
"We were shown around the work experience area and this included the outside garden with fish pond and garden seating area.
"Outside also provided work experience on railway tracks. Tracks were laid down for manual labour and expert training.
"Greenhouses were in the process of being renovated, and plots were being prepared to plant various vegetables in. I also met budding authors and musicians.
"I was shown into a classroom where two young men were holding guitars. I asked if they would play me a tune and one said it was only his second time with the guitar but he showed me what he had learned by strumming the chords. It was impressive. I would have liked to have heard more but duty called.”
She continued: "Classes in plastering, carpentry were also taught there. Art lessons with some clever artwork on display and a hairdressing saloon where there are trainees in hairdressing. It was an amazing experience so thank you to all the staff and inmates that made my day. And a special thank you for my little brass plaque, a treasure trove.”