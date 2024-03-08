Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wendy Gill was invited to carry out the ribbon cutting ceremony of the restyled and refurbished facility on March 6.

She told the Free Press: “What a wonderful day it turned out to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The staff were enthusiastic, understanding and their determination to provide a positive attitude inside the prison was catching.

Marshgate Prison and (inset) Wendy Gill.

"We were shown around the work experience area and this included the outside garden with fish pond and garden seating area.

"Outside also provided work experience on railway tracks. Tracks were laid down for manual labour and expert training.

"Greenhouses were in the process of being renovated, and plots were being prepared to plant various vegetables in. I also met budding authors and musicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was shown into a classroom where two young men were holding guitars. I asked if they would play me a tune and one said it was only his second time with the guitar but he showed me what he had learned by strumming the chords. It was impressive. I would have liked to have heard more but duty called.”

The commemorative plaque.