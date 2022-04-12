Aspire to Be partner with Premier Inn to help jobseekers find work in Doncaster

The partnership will provide hands on, practical experience of working in a hotel for Aspire to Be service users, with the hope they will be better equipped to take on jobs within the hospitality sector.

Aspire to Be is a specialist service from Doncaster Deaf Trust that helps adults with learning disabilities and other difficulties gain life skills and employment.

Beata Gornik, hotel manager at Premier Inn Doncaster High Fishergate, Central East and Lakeside, said: “I was informed of the simulated hotel room Aspire to Be has and how their clients are given practical training on all aspects of cleaning a hotel suite to expected industry standards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aspire to Be service user Malgorzata Czyzewicz who now works at one of Doncaster’s Premier Inn Hotels

"I visited the site and was impressed by the set up and training given.

“It is really pleasing now to have a strong partnership in place where Aspire to Be service users are able to get the support and training from Aspire to Be and also come and get real life work experience with us at Premier Inn.

"Although not all are successful in gaining employment due to various reasons, many do now have jobs within our three sites across Doncaster which is brilliant.

"They have been a real credit to themselves, Aspire to Be and Premier Inn.

“Due to Aspire to Be’s level of service and training offered, some individuals who would otherwise struggle to gain employment are now in work which can only be a positive thing. We are really confident in the Aspire to Be team and look forward to working with them moving forward with our recruitment needs.”

One success story from the partnership is Malgorzata Czyzewicz. The 42-year-old from Doncaster was long-term unemployed after her previous employer went bankrupt and then the Covid-19 pandemic struck – badly impacting her job search.

Malgorzata said: “I was feeling disheartened and had a very low mood. I was referred to Aspire to Be, where I met employment engagement officer Neil Keeton.

"Neil is a very kind person and listened to me as I talked about my past work and skills so he could help me look for my future job.

“He set up an interview for me for a receptionist position at Premier Inn.

"I was successful on my interview, and now I feel a very valued part of the team. I am very happy with my new role and appreciate the support received from Neil in obtaining the job.”

Neil said: “We are really pleased to be working with Premier Inn which is a fantastic way for our service users to learn about jobs within the hospitality sector, build their confidence and ensure that anyone who's capable of working can.

“Developing relationships with employers such as Premier Inn makes a real difference because our service users can get practical experience and at the same time it breaks down any stigma that may exist around employing people who face extra challenges.

“Managers in these organisations can see at first what our service users can bring to their role and to the wider company, so it really is a win-win situation for all involved.”

To learn more about Aspire to Be, visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk/employability/aspire-to-be/introduction