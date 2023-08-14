Askern Music Festival: Organisers seek fan feedback after problems at this year's show

Planning for the 2024 event is already under way – but bosses are keen to prevent a repeat of chaos at this year’s festival which saw three hour bar queues, traffic jams and probems with people paying for food due to WiFi issues on the site.

The festival, which featured performances from Razorlight, The Enemy, Space and former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan, also had to be cut short due to the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers have drawn up a questionnaire for members of the public to fill in to have their say and which can be found HERE

Organisers of the Askern Music Festival are keen to prevent a repeat of problems at this year's show.

A spokesman said: “AMF 2024 is in the works, and we want your input! Have a say on the lineup, food, drink, and more.”

Thousands flocked to the festival’s new home at Thornhurst Manor in July – but many revellers endured lengthy queues at the bar and 90 minute waits to exit the car park.

Organisers held their hands up and admitted the problems, apologising to festival goers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a full and frank statement, bosses admitted they had ‘underestimated the scale of the task at hand’ and thanked music lovers for their ‘unwavering support’ amid the problems, which they said were ‘completely inexcusable.’

They said: "As this was our first year at our new venue, Thornhurst Manor Country Park, a site that aligns perfectly with our vision and aspirations, we anticipated there would be some teething problems.

"However, we underestimated the challenges we would face, and for that, we sincerely apologise.

“While certain factors were beyond our control, such as the weather and errors with technical equipment, we acknowledge that the overall management of the bar fell far short of expectations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We accept full responsibility for this oversight. Although we had made plans to accommodate the increased demand, it became evident that we had underestimated the scale of the task at hand.

“Moving forward, our top priority will be to expand the size of the main bar, and the number of bars onsite, to better cater to the needs of our attendees.