Askern Music Festival: Bands and singers sought to join next year's line-up

Bosses say they have received nearly 250 applications from acts wanting to perform – even before the search was officially launched.

A spokesman said: “Next year’s Askern Music Festival is set to be bigger and better.

"Last year, the likes of Razorlight, The Enemy, Tom Meighan, The Lottery Winners and many more graced the Main Stage, with local acts such as The White Lighters, Sam Scherdel and The Outcharms also taking a slot.

“Planning for next year is already underway, and Askern Music Festival is keen to get some fresh new music onto the fields of Thornhurst Manor.

“Next year, alongside some main stage headliners, there will be at least four other slots to showcase some fresh talent as well at least six slots in the smaller tent.”

To fill the slots, Askern Music Festival has launched an expression of interest form, which gauged 241 applications before even being released officially.

The form is open to bands and artists that want the opportunity to play at a growing festival, to potentially new audiences and hopefully gain some new fans, a spokesman said.

The form is open until Sunday 1 October at 12pm and can be found HERE

In addition AMF will be creating playlists of those who apply on Spotify as well as adding them to the Festival playlist to play in-between acts so their music could still be heard by thousands of festival go-ers.