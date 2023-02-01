Askern Leisure Centre to open following refurbishment and £6m investment

The new look centre will have a swimming pool programme to meet the needs of the community including lane swimming, inflatable fun and swimming lessons. Aquafit and ladies only sessions will also feature.

The programme comes as part of a £6m investment to fully refurbish the centre.

The pool has had its lining replaced and a new air handling system installed, and a new changing village including a Changing Places facility.

The centre has had a facelift

A new café area in the venue’s undercroft will serve hot and cold beverages, hot food and cakes.

The major works have also seen the old coal heating system replaced with a more environmentally friendly and sustainable water heating solution, as well a new roof, windows and doors to make the venue more energy efficient.

An extension to the car parking area has opened the venue up to the neighbouring Campsall Country Park.

Michael Hart, chief executive of Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, said: “We are pleased to announce that the major refurbishment project at Askern Leisure Centre is almost complete, and the venue will be reopening this month.

“We’re excited to have created a hugely improved and much more environmentally friendly leisure facility for the local community. The refurbished facilities and our new-look activity programmes will benefit residents in and around the area for years to come.”

The improvements are delivered in partnership between DCLT and Doncaster Council, and funded through a combination of local authority capital, government decarbonisation and Sport England grants.

