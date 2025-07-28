As Joey Barton blasted for vile attack on England women, here's story of day he was 'strangled' in Doncaster

Football bad boy Joey Barton is back in the news for a vile attack on England’s women’s team after their dramatic Euro 2025 win – and here’s the story of the day he was ‘strangled’ during a match in Doncaster.

He's never been far from controversy - and the controversial sports star once endured one of his most infamous moments on the pitch in Doncaster.

Barton has been involved in a string of controversial incidents both on and off the football field during a stormy career – and he was at it again last night as England claimed back to back European Championship wins.

‘Well done to the Lioness winning the Nonsense Pottery Trophy,’ the ex-Manchester City star posted on X, just minutes after Chloe Kelly scored the winning spot-kick.

Football bad boy Joey Barton met his match when he was "strangled" by Doncaster Rovers' Mark Albrighton during a friendly match.

‘Those penalties were borderline embarrassing again.

‘Don’t ever ask for equal pay again. Youse are miles off it.’

The 42-year-old, who earlier this year was found guilty of assaulting his wife at their family home, had previously taken aim at Sir Keir Starmer.

He bluntly replied ‘do one’ to the Prime Minister’s tweet that wished the Lionesses well ahead of the final.

This is the latest in a long line of vile remarks Barton, whose England career lasted just 12 minutes, has made about the women’s game.

But it was in the summer of 2004 when the football star met his match on sunny afternoon at Doncaster Rovers' former Belle Vue ground.

It was July 24 and Doncaster Rovers were taking on Barton's then team, Manchester City, in a friendly in front of a packed crowd.

Bossed by Armthorpe born Kevin Keegan, the match was supposed to be a relatively calm pre-season curtain raiser for both sides.

But the match proved to be anything but, with Barton sparking a ten man brawl, narrowly avoiding a red card - but still being hauled off at half time by a fuming Keegan.

In an infamous photo of the melee, which you can see HERE, tough no-nonsense Rovers' defender Mark Albrighton was pictured with his hands around Barton's throat as players waded in - much to the delight of Rovers supporters.

The brawl was sparked by Barton hacking at Paul Green - but he'd already been involved in several flashpoints with other Rovers players prior to the incident.

Barton clashed with Rovers' skipper John Doolan in the opening minutes of the 1-1 draw and then launched into Green as he attempted to shield the ball between his legs.

Barton was yellow-carded, along with Rovers goalscorer Leo Fortune-West for a retaliatory tackle which left the City midfielder limping.

But Barton was hauled off the pitch by an angry Keegan at half-time following his clash with Albrighton, nicknamed The Sarge by Rovers fans for his tough-tackling demeanour.

Keegan said: "I told him the truth - you either play football or you come off. There is no choice.

"If we had been away from home in the Premiership and he did that, he would have been sent off."

Keegan said: "He thinks he can look after himself but when you get in this division and start doing things like that, people sort you out - and that's what they did.

"I don't want to stop him being tenacious but I do want him focused on what football is all about.

"I have a problem with any player who just wants to go out and be physical all the time. There is no future in that.

"He has a nasty knock but hopefully he will learn from it because if he wants to fight, there are a lot of pretty tough players out there."

He has also faced three Football Association charges for violent conduct – one for attacking three Manchester City players on the final day of the 2011-12 season when he was at QPR, resulting in a 12-match ban.

City also considered sacking Barton for stubbing out a lit cigar in youth player Jamie Tandy’s eye in December 2004; and, he had to be restrained by a team-mate for attacking a teenage Everton fan on a pre-season tour to Thailand.

He was also sentenced to six months’ imprisonment in May 2008 for common assault and affray during an incident in Liverpool city centre.

And he was given a four-month suspended sentence in July 2008 after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm on former team-mate Ousmane Dabo during a training ground dispute in May 2007.

In January 2024, he referred to former players turned pundits Eni Aluko and Lucy Ward as ‘the Fred and Rose West of football commentary’.

Fans have clearly had enough of Barton’s comments, with one replying to his post: ‘Imagine being this triggered, bitter and twisted because women achieved something you could only dream of.’

‘Sad man can’t accept women have done something the men have never achieved. Speaks volumes,’ another said.

‘Grow up,’ was one reply, with another saying: ‘Mental how you’ve been to court more times than you’ve been to Wembley during your playing career.’

‘They’ve literally won the Euros more than you’ve played games for England,’ read one comment, while another simply asked: ‘Who are you?’

Unfortunately, Barton’s tirade continued on Monday morning as he replied to one fan who had posted a video of him skying a penalty during his Man City days, with the caption: ‘Maybe Chloe Kelly could teach him how to take one.’

‘Go and watch the 4-4 Arsenal game ya dope,’ his lewd reply began.

‘Full size goalies. I would score 1000/1000 against Mary Earps taking each pen with my d**k.

‘And 2000/2000 against the midget they had in net last night. Stick to knitting.’

Again fans ridiculed ‘rattled’ Barton with many pointing out the obvious: ‘Talking about full size goalies yet couldn’t hit the target?’