As part of their Phase 4 programming, they have committed to delivering a three-year programme of work within the Balby Bridge Estate to get to know the community on a deeper level.

Recently, with Artist Rob Lee and Space 2 Create Funding, Right Up Our Street have brought a brand-new colourful mural to the side of the Central Family Hub on the Balby Bridge Estate.

The estate is home to so many fantastic community groups and is one of the most culturally diverse areas in Doncaster.

Filming gets underway. Photography by Sally Lockey

Our Artist in Residence Jamie Bubb has been busy getting to know the community on the Balby Bridge Estate by visiting different groups that meet within the estate, introducing himself and inviting them to take part in his photography project, “100 Faces of Balby Bridge”.

Jamie is keen on building a story around the photographs being taken that expresses the individuals personality and giving them full control over their photograph. Jamie has encouraged individuals to think about an object that is important to them to then be photographed with during the session.

Jamie is also exploring the use of different colour filters on the lighting, another element that the participants get full control over choosing.

The photograph is always taken in an environment the participant is comfortable in creating a beautiful and natural snapshot of themselves.

The intention is to share these photographs and celebrate the vibrant community the area has by having a pop-up exhibition in July across the entire estate.

So far, Jamie has worked with the Atlas Primary School, The Conversation Club, the SMILE a Day Group at the Stirling Centre, the families at Central Family Hub and The Deaf Centre. He plans to visit more groups, meet more individuals on the estate and get them involved in this collaborative community project.

