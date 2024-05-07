Arthur Scargill to return to Doncaster area for fresh Miners' Strike commemoration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 86-year-old former National Union of Mineworkers leader recently led a parade through Doncaster commemorating the 1984-85 industrial conflict which pitted the union against Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative Government.

Hundreds of ex-miners and MP George Galloway were among those joining the march from Dunscroft to Hatfield earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On June 29, Mr Scargill will deliver a speech at The Comrades Club in Goldthorpe.

Arthur Scargill is returning to the Doncaster area for another Miners' Strike anniversary event.

The Remembering The Miners’ Strike event, which is open to all, will take place from noon to 7pm and will feature speeches from a number of other speakers.