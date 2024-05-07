Arthur Scargill to return to Doncaster area for fresh Miners' Strike commemoration
The 86-year-old former National Union of Mineworkers leader recently led a parade through Doncaster commemorating the 1984-85 industrial conflict which pitted the union against Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative Government.
Hundreds of ex-miners and MP George Galloway were among those joining the march from Dunscroft to Hatfield earlier this year.
On June 29, Mr Scargill will deliver a speech at The Comrades Club in Goldthorpe.
The Remembering The Miners’ Strike event, which is open to all, will take place from noon to 7pm and will feature speeches from a number of other speakers.
Dubbed King Arthur by his supporters for his part in the biter conflict, Mr Scargill led miners throughout the year long conflict, which saw thousands of workers strike in a campaign against pit closures.
