Arthur Scargill to return to Doncaster area for fresh Miners' Strike commemoration

Veteran trade union firebrand Arthur Scargill is to make a rapid return to the Doncaster area for another event commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Miners’ Strike.
By Darren Burke
Published 7th May 2024, 11:23 BST
The 86-year-old former National Union of Mineworkers leader recently led a parade through Doncaster commemorating the 1984-85 industrial conflict which pitted the union against Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative Government.

Hundreds of ex-miners and MP George Galloway were among those joining the march from Dunscroft to Hatfield earlier this year.

On June 29, Mr Scargill will deliver a speech at The Comrades Club in Goldthorpe.

Arthur Scargill is returning to the Doncaster area for another Miners' Strike anniversary event.

The Remembering The Miners’ Strike event, which is open to all, will take place from noon to 7pm and will feature speeches from a number of other speakers.

Dubbed King Arthur by his supporters for his part in the biter conflict, Mr Scargill led miners throughout the year long conflict, which saw thousands of workers strike in a campaign against pit closures.

