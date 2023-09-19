Arthur Scargill to lead Miners' Strike 40th anniversary commemoration in Doncaster

News you can trust since 1925
Trade unionist Arthur Scargill will lead a parade to mark the 40th anniversary of the Miners’ Strike in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Sep 2023, 15:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 15:12 BST
Mr Scargill, who led the National Union of Mineworkers through the bitter 1984-85 disupte, will be special guest at the parade which will take place in Hatfield next year.

The veteran union leader, who will be 86 by the time of the event on March 9, will be joined by former miners to mark the dispute which was one of the longest and most bitter in British history.

David Douglass, the former secretary of Hatfield Main NUM branch, has helped to organise the event, which will see a parade along Broadway in Dunscroft arriving at the Hatfield Colliery headgear where Hatfield Colliery Band will perform.

Arthur Scargill will lead the Miners' Strike anniversary commemoration in Doncaster.Arthur Scargill will lead the Miners' Strike anniversary commemoration in Doncaster.
There will then be a rally at the nearby Pit Club including performances and speeches from Mr Scargill, Hatfield Branch spokesman Harry Harle, pit poet Eddie Pickard and singer Joe Solo, followed by an open folk music session.

Various mining organisations, including the Women Against Pit Closures movement, will be represented at the event, which will see participants arriving at The Broadway Hotel in Dunscroft from 9.30am to 11am.

Mr Scargill, president of the NUM from 1982 to 2002, he joined the union at the age of 19 in 1957 and was its figurhead throughout the 1984–1985 miners' strike which pitted him and miners against the Conservative government of Margaret Thatcher.

The dispute started on 6 March 1984 as miners rebelled against planned pit closures and came to an end a year later, following an NUM vote to return to work.

