Artefacts of Doncaster Grand Theatre set to be memorialised with £6,500 grant

The Doncaster Grand Theatre will receive £6,500 after being labelled an At Risk Theatre as part of the Resilient Theatres: Resilient Communities programme by the Theatres Trust.

Funding will be used to memorialise parts of the theatre which closed in 1963.

Individuals will be able to record their memories of the theatre and many of the artefacts and memorabilia associated with it will be digitalised.

The grade II listed building was first opened in 1899 during a golden age for the stage, and was turned into a bingo hall in 1963. Since 1995, it has lain derelict.

Cllr Nigel Ball, Cabinet member for Public Health, Leisure, Culture and Planning, said: “It is testament to the hard work of those both involved in the process of the bid, and those working to remember the theatre, that this funding has been successful at this stage.

“My congratulations go to everyone involved and I look forward to seeing all the artefacts and memorabilia brought to life on the many digital platforms available.”

Ken Waight, Chair of the Friends of Doncaster Grand Theatre, said: “This is excellent news for all those involved in helping to preserve the Grand, for the coming years. We have many artefacts, including programmes and posters from past productions, even a document relating to the theatre’s construction in 1899 and their digitisation will ensure they can be made more widely available for viewing in the community. Recording individuals’ memories of what the theatre was like in its prime will also be an essential part of taking the theatre forward.”

Since the theatre was labelled ‘At Risk’ last year, talks began about its future and so did the possibility of it reopening.

Some 350 comments were left during a public survey which was organised to support the theatre being restored and to eventually host productions.

