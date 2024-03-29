Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reyt Good Events continue their run of bringing big celebrity names to the town of Mexborough following Ricky Hatton, Brian Blessed, Jeff Stelling and Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne to name but a few.

Next up is Arsenal icon Paul Merson who will appearing at the Pastures Lodge on May 25. Paul will be talking about his football and pundit career with Sky Sports, followed by a Special audience Q&A session.

Paul is well known for diving into the behind the scenes of his career, and his contribution to football and life after playing for Arsenal, Portsmouth, Middlesbrough and Aston Villa football clubs with current work as a Sky Sports pundit on Soccer Saturday.

Merson's exceptional football career, including unforgettable matches and behind the scenes anecdotes, and playing for some of the game’s most well-known managers including George Graham, Bryan Robson,Graham Taylor, Harry Redknapp, Glenn Hoddle and Arsene Wenger.