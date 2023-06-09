The event, organised by the 150 Regiment of the Royal Logistics Corps, will take place at the Eco Power Stadium on June 17, with Army teams, emergency service workers and community organisations hoping to be crowned winners.

The 12 teams will be kicking off for a day of fun on the astroturf pitches next to the stadium from 9am – with members of the public welcome to go along and watch the action unfold.

As well as the 7-a-side contest featuring police, Tesco and Doncaster Council teams, there will also be some static military vehicles on display and the Tesco community team will also be supporting the event with refreshments.

Doncaster's Eco Power Stadium will be the venue for the football tournament.

Spokemsan, Lance Corporal James Wellings said: “There are 12 teams taking part which will be a mixture of both military and civilian teams, with trophies being awarded to the winning team by the Mayor.”

He is part of the Squadron Army Reserve Unit based at Scarbrough Barracks in Balby.

He added: “The teams will be battling it out to be crowned the 150 Regiment RLC Community Champions.

“Make sure to come down to cheer on your local armed forces team!”

If you would like to enter a team please get in touch with the organiser on 07971 891820.

150 Regiment Royal Logistic Corps, part of 102 Logistic Brigade, is a British Army Reserve Transport Regiment, based across Yorkshire and the North East.