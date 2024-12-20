Army doctor from Doncaster wins coveted volunteering award

Retired army doctor Bob Jones has won a coveted award for volunteering after a distinguished army career.

Bob, aged 72, from Doncaster, started a free monthly tea party group in the city after learning there were lots of lonely older people in the area.

“I have tremendous respect for the older generation. I can talk to them easily and relate to them,” said Bob, who this week was awarded £250 by the Marsh Charitable Trust for “being at the heart of the charity sector and going above and beyond to make a difference.”

Bob started the group for charity Re-engage, which supports those aged 75 and over who may be lonely or isolated, in 2016 after retiring from his medical career, which included a 15-year stint with the army.

During that time he rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and headed a team of ten doctors in the Royal Army Medical Corps, based in Germany, where they looked after 16,000 patients.

He left the forces in 1994 to become a GP in Doncaster for a couple of years before switching to take up a role as occupational physician, focusing on the disabled and then joined Re-engage.

During the Covid shutdown he kept in touch with the older people who attend the tea parties and re-started the meetings in 2021.

“I enjoy them. They are great fun and the guests get so much from them,” he said. “The car journeys on the way home are full of good cheer.

“I’m obviously very pleased to get this award and will continue to do my best to live up to it.”

Jenny Willott, CEO of Re-engage, said: “We have an absolutely fantastic army of volunteers providing free monthly tea parties throughout the UK. To be singled-out as Bob has been shows he really is extraordinary.”