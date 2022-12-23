Doncaster Scout group Armthorpe 32nd visited the Doncaster Council chamber to learn about democracy and have their own debate last month.

The children were supported by local councillor Tim Needham who had applied for funding for the group from the the Councillor’s Ward Members budget.

Funds from this budget are allocated to voluntary local schemes that will improve the area and people’s livelihoods, such as the local scouts.

The council chamber

Prior to the trip, Councillor Tim and the scouts had a preparatory meeting at the Armthorpe Scout Hut to explain about democracy and what takes place in the council chamber.

He got the children to work on a list of things that would improve the group, and they agreed on some new and updated camping equipment first and foremost.

They also agreed that they would benefit from materials to improve group nights, such as arts and crafts and sports equipment.

The children then took to the chamber to debate on the exact details of the allocations and vote on budgets.

They agreed upon a budget of £1,000 for camping equipment, with a small amount set aside for activity materials.

The entire debate was overseen by scout leaders and council offers from the Governance and Safer Neighbourhoods teams.

Councillor Tim Needham said: “This was a fantastic piece of work, that enabled children to see how and where decisions are made by The City Council. Children were able to speak and vote as if they were Councillors themselves.

“They were a very enthusiastic group, who enjoyed the whole experience, and learned about democracy at a local level. To see the chamber full of children debating making decisions and voting on them was a truly wonderful thing.”

Parents of children who are in the scouts group added: “Dillon loved it, he talked a lot about it afterwards and told anyone who would listen about it.”