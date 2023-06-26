Armed Forces Day: Hundreds watch as Coldstream Guards lead Doncaster parade

A military pararde through the city centre on Saturday was followed by events in Elmfield Park, where families gathered to enjoy a host of entertainments and attractions.

The parade was led by the famed regiment, sporting their trademark red uniforms and distinctive bearskin caps and was followed by a musical performance enjoyed in the sunshine by crowds who had gathered in the park.

The salute was taken from the steps of the Mansion House by Mayor Ros Jones and other civic dignataries who had gathered to enjoy the occasions.

The Band of the Coldstream Guards led Saturday's parade. (Photo: Doncaster Council).

As well as the band, the parade was joined by military veterans, cadets and mounted police as well as other members of the emergency services, as Doncaster hosted its first Armed Forces Day parade since gaining city status last year.

Military personnel gathered in Sir Nigel Gresley Square for the parade. (Photo: Doncaster Council).