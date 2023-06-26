News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Armed Forces Day: Hundreds watch as Coldstream Guards lead Doncaster parade

Doncaster’s first Armed Forces Day as a city saw hundreds turn out to watch a parade led by the world famous Band of the Coldstream Guards.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:58 BST

A military pararde through the city centre on Saturday was followed by events in Elmfield Park, where families gathered to enjoy a host of entertainments and attractions.

The parade was led by the famed regiment, sporting their trademark red uniforms and distinctive bearskin caps and was followed by a musical performance enjoyed in the sunshine by crowds who had gathered in the park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The salute was taken from the steps of the Mansion House by Mayor Ros Jones and other civic dignataries who had gathered to enjoy the occasions.

The Band of the Coldstream Guards led Saturday's parade. (Photo: Doncaster Council).The Band of the Coldstream Guards led Saturday's parade. (Photo: Doncaster Council).
The Band of the Coldstream Guards led Saturday's parade. (Photo: Doncaster Council).
Most Popular

As well as the band, the parade was joined by military veterans, cadets and mounted police as well as other members of the emergency services, as Doncaster hosted its first Armed Forces Day parade since gaining city status last year.

Military personnel gathered in Sir Nigel Gresley Square for the parade. (Photo: Doncaster Council).Military personnel gathered in Sir Nigel Gresley Square for the parade. (Photo: Doncaster Council).
Military personnel gathered in Sir Nigel Gresley Square for the parade. (Photo: Doncaster Council).
Military personnel paraded through Doncaster for the first Armed Forces Day as a city. (Photo: Doncaster Council).Military personnel paraded through Doncaster for the first Armed Forces Day as a city. (Photo: Doncaster Council).
Military personnel paraded through Doncaster for the first Armed Forces Day as a city. (Photo: Doncaster Council).
Related topics:DoncasterRos Jones