Armed Forces Day 2025: Doncaster veteran opens up on life after military

A Doncaster military veteran has spoken of her army career – and her life after leaving the services to mark Armed Forces Day.

Hollie Ayres - a former Army officer now training as a Health Coach – comes from Doncaster but now lives in Cyprus.

She worked for the Military Police for eleven years but is now a Health Coaches Academy graduate.

Here, in her own words, she talks about her career path

What inspired you to train as a health coach after or during your time in the military?

“After serving in both the Army and the RAF, I knew I wanted a new career path – something with purpose, autonomy, and the ability to help others.

"I’ve always been passionate about fitness and health, but I realised that optimal health goes beyond physical training.

"I wanted to incorporate nutrition, behaviour change, and lifestyle into a holistic approach.

"My own experience with emotional eating, restrictive habits, and living with an autoimmune condition made me confront my relationship with food.

"That honesty became the catalyst for change, and I knew I wanted to help others do the same – especially those struggling with losing weight, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and related conditions.

How has your military experience shaped the way you approach health coaching?

“Military life taught me discipline, resilience, and structure- traits that are invaluable in health coaching.

"But more importantly, it gave me a deep understanding of what it's like to operate under pressure, manage stress, and push through mental and physical limits.

"These experiences allow me to truly relate to clients facing challenging behaviour patterns. I also understand the military mindset, which will be crucial when I work specifically with current and former service members.

What has your journey been like training with Health Coaches Academy?

“Training with Health Coaches Academy has been a transformative experience.

"It’s not just about gaining knowledge – it’s about deep personal growth.

"The course gave me the tools to understand not only others' behaviours, but my own too.

"The support from the Health Coaches Academy community has been outstanding; everyone is driven by the same mission to help and empower others. That sense of community has made the journey even more rewarding.

What does being a Health Coach mean to you now, and how has it impacted your own wellbeing?

“Being a Health Coach has brought a new sense of purpose to my life.

It’s allowed me to rebuild my own health from the inside out—mentally, emotionally, and physically.

"I’ve gained better insight into my own habits, learned to manage emotional eating in a healthier way, and feel more in control of my overall wellbeing.

”I also know that this is a journey that takes time and I want to help my clients to enjoy that journey too. The work I do with others also reinforces my own progress – it’s a two-way street.

In what ways has becoming a Health Coach supported your lifestyle and goals beyond military life?

“Transitioning from military life can leave a gap in structure and identity.

"Coaching has helped me rediscover a sense of mission and service, just in a different form.

"It gives me the flexibility to work around family and personal commitments while building something that’s truly mine.

"Most importantly, it aligns with my values and long-term goal of creating meaningful change in people’s lives.

How do you plan to use your health coaching qualification in the next stage of your career?

“My vision is to build a health coaching business that supports people struggling with lifestyle-related health conditions, like obesity and type 2 diabetes.

"I also want to dedicate a part of my business to serving the military community – helping personnel, veterans and their families make sustainable behavior changes that improve both performance and long-term health. There’s so much potential for impact there.

Do you think more people in the military community could benefit from health coaching—either receiving it or becoming coaches themselves? And if so, why?

“Absolutely. Military life can create rigid routines and high-stress environments, which often mask deeper issues like burnout, emotional eating, or lack of self-awareness around health habits.

"Health coaching provides a space for reflection, behaviour change, and healing.

"On the other side, becoming a coach with Health Coaches Academy offers veterans and service personnel a meaningful career path where they can continue to serve, but in a new and powerful way.

What would you say to anyone in the military community thinking about training to become a health coach?

“Go for it. If you’re passionate about helping others and want a career with purpose, this is an incredible opportunity.

"You already have the drive, resilience, and leadership skills from your military background—coaching just gives you the framework to use those strengths to change lives. It’s not just a job; it’s a mission that can impact others while transforming your own life.”

Health Coaches Academy (HCA) has seen an increase in armed forces personnel turning to health coaching as their next career move.