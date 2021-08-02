Armed forces charity to reopen in Doncaster and is offering post pandemic support to those who served in the military

SSAFA Doncaster has been working remotely through the pandemic supporting the local armed forces community.

Anna Baines, from SSAFA, said: “We are here to help with issues ranging from housing, debt, mental health, relationship breakdowns and much more.

“Please come and visit the team if you need help or advice and are currently serving (including reservists), a veteran or from an armed forces family.”

The charity is reopening its drop in centre.

SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, has been providing lifelong support to our Forces and their families since 1885.

The drop in centre is located on Priory Walk in the town centre and will reopen on August 3 at 10.30am until 1.30pm.

From then on, the centre will be open once a week on a Tuesday between 10.30 to 1.30.

If anyone is interested in volunteering for the charity they can speak to SSAFA volunteers at the centre.