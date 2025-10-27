Argentine aircraft seized during Falklands War lands at Doncaster museum

An Argentine attack plane which saw action in the Falklands War has touched down to become an exhibit at a Doncaster aircraft museum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pucará A-515, which was seized by British forces at the end of the 1982 conflict in the South Atlantic, is the latest arrival at the South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum in Lakeside.

Joining the museum’s Falklands War display ‘11 Weeks in 1982, the UK’s largest permanent display dedicated to the conﬂict, the aircraft was brought back to the UK following the end of hostilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flying with the Argentine Air Force (Fuerza Aérea Argentina), A-515 took part in a number of missions throughout the war against British forces, including the ﬁnal Pucará mission on June 10.

The Falklands War plane has touched down in Doncaster.

During this sortie, the aircraft was lightly damaged by small arms ﬁre and would not ﬂy again before the Argentine surrender on June 14.

Captured by British forces at the end of the conﬂict, the Pucará was returned to the UK for trials and evaluation work with the Aircraft and Armament Experimental Establishment (A&AEE) at MOD Boscombe Down.

After extensive work to assess the aircraft and ensure its airworthiness, A-515 was allocated the RAF serial of ZD485 and ﬂown for approximately 25 hours in the UK, the only captured Pucará to be ﬂown in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After completion of the trials work, A-515 was ﬂown to the RAF Museum at RAF Cosford on 9 September 1983.

The craft remained part of the RAF Museum collection until being transferred to the South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum in October this year.

The plane is now displayed alongside a number of other veteran aircraft from both sides of the Falklands War and a memorial dedicated to the 255 British servicemen and three islanders killed during the war.

The Pucará has been rebuilt by dedicated volunteers and is currently displayed outdoors pending future museum development when it will be moved indoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum curator Naylan Moore said “The acquisition of the Pucará is a fantastic addition to our ‘11 Weeks in 1982’ display, joining a number of other aircraft that ﬂew on both sides of the conﬂict.

"This will allow us to further share the story of the Falklands War with our visitors and honour those that made the ultimate sacriﬁce.”

Dr Harry Raﬀal, Head of collections and Research at the RAF Museum said: “The RAF Museum's gifting of the Pucará A-515 will provide the South Yorkshire Air Museum with an exciting new exhibit.

"The Pucará was operated by the Fuerza Aérea Argentina during the Falklands War, although not in direct contact with the RAF.

"The gift will share the Pucará story with new audiences and expand the wider understanding of the Falklands War."