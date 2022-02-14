"How disrespectful:" Apprentice star Karren Brady in swipe at Doncaster t-shirt and jeans groom

Baroness Brady, a sidekick to Lord Sugar on the BBC business show was full of praise for 16-year-old bride Catherine Nicholson – but pulled no punches when discussing her casually attired husband.

Writing in The Sun, the TV favourite said: “What a shame!

"That’s what I thought looking at the photos of 16-year-old Catherine Nicholson, from Doncaster, getting married to her astonishingly casually attired groom.

Apprentice star Karren Brady has waded in to the Doncaster t-shirt and jeans marriage debate, saying 'what a shame' and 'how disrespectful.'

“He turned up wearing a black T-shirt, grey washed jeans and trainers.

“Meanwhile, she had pulled out all the stops, wearing a mermaid-style wedding gown with a lace train.

“This just seems all wrong.

"Apart from the fact that no one should get married at 16, how disrespectful it is to turn up in the outfit you’d wear to take the bins out – when your future wife has tried so hard for what should be one of the most amazing days of her life.

“No wonder she looks so glum. On the positive side, she does also look amazing.”

The couple have made global headlines since footage of their wedding was first posted on social media app TikTok last week.