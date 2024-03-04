News you can trust since 1925
Appeal to rehome two cats after 700 days at Mayflower Animal Sanctuary

Two-and-a-half-year-old male cats Sam and Buck have been in the care of Mayflower Animal Sanctuary for a staggering 700 days.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 4th Mar 2024, 09:31 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 09:46 GMT
They have found life there so difficult as it is very long since they were last free, able to run and live happily.

Sam expresses his frustration with loud meows, Buck goes back in his box to hide and wait.

A spokesman said: “Both are anxious because of the confinement they have been enduring for the past two years but they are truly gentle cats and it is clear that with affection they will adapt to new people around them.

Sam.Sam.
"It seems unfair to see them still limited within their pen as their energy level is that of young cats.

“For placement into their forever home, we are looking for a household which can make these two amicable cats feel loved, safe within a family unit, and free to go outdoors.”

Arrange your visit to the sanctuary on 07526 127 010.