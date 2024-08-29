Appeal launched to track down family and photos of Doncaster soldier killed in WW2
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Guardsman John Wilkinson Dalton was killed in action on October 14, 1944 and he is buried at the Overloon War Cemetery in the Netherlands along with dozens of other overseas military personnel.
The son of Fred and Clara Dalton, he served with the Coldstream Guards 4th Batallion – but full details about his career are scant and military officials in the country are keen to track down a photo and relatives to help create a permanent memorial to him.
John was born in 1920 to Clara Dalton, nee Walker. He lived at 140 Cemetery Road – and surviving relatives will have the surnames Dalton, Walker, Stubbs, Baker and Clark.
Anyone who can help can email the Overloon War Museum in the Netherlands via [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.