Appeal issued for people to attend funeral of 101-year-old Doncaster D-Day veteran

By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 10:24 BST
An appeal has been issued for people at attend the funeral of a Doncaster D-Day veteran following his death at the age of 101.

Royal Navy veteran Bernard Golding, who was part of the Normandy landings on June 6, 1944 during World War Two, will be laid to rest later this month – with his family wanting to give him a heroes’ send-off.

Describing the appeal as a “call to arms,” a spokesperson said: “Doncaster D-Day naval veteran Bernard Golding has sadly passed away at the age of 101 years old.

"His family would like to give him a send off worthy of a WW2 hero.”

An appeal has been launched for people to attend the funeral of Doncaster D-Day veteran Bernard Golding following his death at the age of 101.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday 30 July at 1pm at Woodlands All Saints Church, Quarry Lane followed by burial at Redhouse Cemetery at Adwick at 2pm.

Mr Golding served aboard HMS Swift and HMS Warspite during the war and was present at D-Day, the turning point of World War Two which led to an Allied victory.

