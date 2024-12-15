Appeal for young Doncaster footballer battling leukaemia as England Lioness drops in
14-year-old Kourtney Jones was recently admitted to Sheffield Children’s Hospital and is currently undergoing aggressive chemotherapy as she battles cancer.
Kourtney, who plays for Doncaster Elite Football Academy and Swinton Spartans. received a morale-boosting visit from England and Chelsea defender Lucy Bronze as well as Sheffield Wednesday icon Barry Bannan.
The visit was made extra special for Kourtney when she was gifted a match-worn England shirt from a recent England game at Sheffield’s Bramall Lane.
The shirt belonged to Lucy’s teammate Alessia Russo and was one of many she’d brought with her to gift to patients.
Lucy said: “I’ve always loved children and wanted to help because they’re so precious. It’s so difficult to see them go through hard times and I’m happy to do anything I can to help.”
A fundraising campaign for Kourtney, who could be in hospital for up to six months, has also been launched.
You can donate HERE and more than £3,700 has already flooded in for the appeal.
Fundraising organiser Kerry O’Brien said: “I just wanted to help take some of the worries away of house bills and fuel costs
“Hopefully this will relieve some of the added stress at this traumatic time.
“Anyone that knows Kourtney knows of her love for football – life can be so cruel to the wrong people.”
