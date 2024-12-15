Appeal for young Doncaster footballer battling leukaemia as England Lioness drops in

A huge fundraising campaign to support a young Doncaster footballer battling leukaemia has been launched – as a star of the England Lionesses dropped into hospital to give the youngster a boost.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

14-year-old Kourtney Jones was recently admitted to Sheffield Children’s Hospital and is currently undergoing aggressive chemotherapy as she battles cancer.

Kourtney, who plays for Doncaster Elite Football Academy and Swinton Spartans. received a morale-boosting visit from England and Chelsea defender Lucy Bronze as well as Sheffield Wednesday icon Barry Bannan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visit was made extra special for Kourtney when she was gifted a match-worn England shirt from a recent England game at Sheffield’s Bramall Lane.

Doncaster footballer Kourtney Jones received a visit from England football star Lucy Bronze.

The shirt belonged to Lucy’s teammate Alessia Russo and was one of many she’d brought with her to gift to patients.

Lucy said: “I’ve always loved children and wanted to help because they’re so precious. It’s so difficult to see them go through hard times and I’m happy to do anything I can to help.”

A fundraising campaign for Kourtney, who could be in hospital for up to six months, has also been launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can donate HERE and more than £3,700 has already flooded in for the appeal.

Fundraising organiser Kerry O’Brien said: “I just wanted to help take some of the worries away of house bills and fuel costs

“Hopefully this will relieve some of the added stress at this traumatic time.

“Anyone that knows Kourtney knows of her love for football – life can be so cruel to the wrong people.”