The show, Showman – An Evening with Anton Du Beke, is choreographed by Olivier Award-winning choreographer Bill Deamer and will see Anton joined by singer Lance Ellington, as well as a live band and a company of dancers to create an evening filled with song, dance and a lot of laughter.

The tour kicks off in Dartford today, on Sunday 3rd March, and will continue throughout the UK, visiting Bournemouth, Chester, Doncaster, Halifax, Nottingham, Reading, Swansea and Wimbledon to name just a few.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anton will be performing an array of his favourite songs, as well as enthralling audiences with his glittering ballroom dancing that he has become synonymous with, including an entrancing tap dance section, and a dramatic Argentine tango with his dance partner Rosie Ward.

Anton Du Beke bringing his brand new UK tour to Doncaster this spring.

The show will also include a Q&A section with the audience, allowing attendees to ask Anton any burning questions they may have. It’s the perfect chance to hear all about everything from behind the scenes Strictly Come Dancing gossip, to dancing mishaps and what the ultimate Showman eats for breakfast!

Since joining the first series of Strictly as a professional in 2004, Anton has appeared on every series since, and danced with partners includingRuth Langsford, Jerry Hall, Kate Garraway and Ann Widdecombe, and more recently he joined the judging panel.

Anton said: “I am always excited to be going out on the road, but this tour is the best yet. It has everything I love, songs, dance, chat and laughter – it’s my idea of a perfect evening.

“I am thrilled that Bill Deamer has choreographed it, we’ve known each other for years but this is the first chance we’ve had to work on one of my tours together and it’s spectacular.”

Bill Deamer added: “It all started for me and Anton more than 15 years ago when we both worked on a show at the London Palladium and then we came together again on Strictly. I had never worked with Anton on one of his tours but when he asked me this year, I said ‘let’s do it, but if we’re going to do it, we’re going to do musical theatre!’

“The discipline that ballroom and Latin dancers have is really the same discipline as musical theatre dancers and when you put the two together... That’s when the magic happens!”

Dance captain Kelly Chow said: “I’ve been working with Anton for six years, he’s a joy to work with so I just keep coming back! I love that we do something new each year, and for this tour we have a big tap dance medley for you all, which is so exciting!”

Anton is coming to Doncaster’s Cast on Wednesday 1st May.