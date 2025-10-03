Anti-racism demo to be held in Doncaster - with all communities urged to join
The gathering will take place in Sir Nigel Gresley Square from 11am on Saturday and has been organised by several City of Doncaster councillors in connection with the city’s Jamia Sultanjia mosque.
A spokesperson said: “This is an event for all communities to come together in solidarity against racism.
"Come along and let’s raise our voices together for justice and equality.
“In light of the recent rise in racist attacks and inflammatory political statements, we invite everyone to stand united, share experiences and anxieties and demand an official response to racism.”
The event has been organised by Labour Town ward councillors, Coun Majid Khan, Coun Gemma Cobby and Coun Rob Dennis alongside Doncaster Community Development,
The gathering, which is due to finish at 1pm on Saturday, is open to all.