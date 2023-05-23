News you can trust since 1925
Anti-knife crime 'party in the park' event to be held for young people in Doncaster

A fundraising party in the park event urging people to ‘put down the knife and pick up the decks’ is to be held in Doncaster this summer.
By Darren Burke
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 15:30 BST

The event will take place at Brodsworth Welfare grounds in Woodlands from 2pm to 7pm on July 1 – with space for up to 500 people to enjoy a feast of live music.

The gathering has been organised by Doncaster food bank boss Kelly Walker, founder of local group Lifeline Against The Breadline, which helps people in need in the area.

She said: “Over the past few weeks, we have had many concerned parents come forward to me and my team about their safety concerns regarding teenage knife crime in Doncaster.

Drop The Knife Pick Up The Decks team Kirsty McIntosh, Nicola Culkin, Stacey Murray, Richard Bailey and Kelly Walker.Drop The Knife Pick Up The Decks team Kirsty McIntosh, Nicola Culkin, Stacey Murray, Richard Bailey and Kelly Walker.
"We heard of a child as young as 11 carrying a knife on Adwick Park and one in three will actually be harmed by their own weapon.

"With this in mind, we have teamed with Doncaster councillors and South Yorkshire Police to launch Put Down The Knife and Pick Up The Decks.”

She added: “Doncaster’s best DJs have teamed together with us to create an event to raise awareness and much needed funds into this particular project.

"There will be live music with a festival feel and we will also have a trained therapist there to speak with anybody who may be carrying trauma from knife crime.

"We hope to see many supporting this wonderful cause.”

It comes after a series of violent knife crime incidents in Doncaster in recent years, including several fatal stabbings.

Related topics:DoncasterWoodlandsSouth Yorkshire Police