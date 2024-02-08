News you can trust since 1925
Another huge name takes to the stage at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park this summer

Yorkshire Wildlife Park have today announced that another huge music star is to take to its stage this summer.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 8th Feb 2024, 12:17 GMT
Headling on the Wild Live Stage is the one and only Jessie J.

On Sunday August 25, the multiplatinum BRIT award-winning and GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist will be performing some of her most popular hits including “Bang Bang”, “Domino”, “Price Tag”, plus many, many more.

This year ticket price even includes entry to #YorkshireWildlifePark so you can make it a day and night to remember!

Book your tickets today https://bit.ly/YWPWildLiveJessieJ

