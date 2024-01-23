Annual memorial match raises thousands for hospice charity in Doncaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Lee Pearsall Memorial Match, which was held on Boxing Day at Old Road Recreation Ground in Conisbrough by Lee’s friends, is the ninth annual event in his memory after he tragically passed away on Christmas Day in 2014, aged just 30.
Brett Hughes, who helps organise the event every year said: “Over the years we’ve raised over £30,000 for local good causes. We chose St John’s Hospice this year to say thank you for the amazing care they provided for my dad Shaun and our whole family while he was there.”
Following the match, everyone gathered at The Alma in Conisbrough, where Lee and many of the players have been part of the pub’s football team over the years, to celebrate his life and draw the annual fundraising raffle, with prizes donated by friends, family and local businesses.”
Fellow organiser Chris Hargrave added: “This is a real team effort and I’d like to say thank you to everyone for their help and support, and to The Alma for giving us such a warm welcome over the years.”
St John’s Hospice Fundraiser Tracey Gaughan said: “This is a significant sum of money, which will make a huge difference, thank you to everyone involved for their support!
“We rely on the fundraising activities of local people to ensure we raise enough money to provide the services and support, which really do make a difference to patients and families in our care.”