The celebratory evening included individuals, businesses, groups and VIP’s, including Glyn Jones (Deputy Mayor), Damian Allen (City of Doncaster Council CEO), Ruth Shaw (Premier League Charitable Fund CEO) and Debbie Cook (Director of Community for EFL in the Community), in attendance within the Jibba Jabba restaurant at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Foundation CEO, John Davis, opened the night, reflecting on another fantastic year across the organisation and the continuous impact the projects delivered, have on the community and numerous people across the city.

Walk & Talk participants, Ray and Jackie Green spoke ahead of the awards, about how the Foundation’s weekly project has helped support them both over the past fews, more so recently, after Ray was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“It’s been amazing for me, everybody has got problems one way or another and at these sessions, we can talk about these. It’s surprising, it helps me cope,” Jackie said.

“To come in on a Tuesday morning, and be with some of the people that come along too, it’s great.

“Myself and Ray, we come together but then we’re not together for the duration of the session.

“Ray’s got friends and I’ve got friends and I can offload anything. It’s nice to hear how other people deal with things.

“It’s a lovely social place that I feel I can talk to anybody about anything.”

The 2024 Heart of Doncaster Awards was once again sponsored by Choose Kindness in association with Team Doncaster, with the addition of 5 Choose Kindness awards for each locality within Doncaster. On the evening, Councillor Sue Farmer spoke about the movement that celebrates and champions kindness across the city and encouraged everyone to take the Choose Kindness pledge.

Coun Farmer, Portfolio Holder for Equalities, Education and Skills said, “It was a privilege to attend the Heart of Doncaster Awards and to recognise some of the people who are making a difference across Doncaster.

“This was the second year that the Choose Kindness movement has sponsored the awards. Choose Kindness aims to champion the power of kindness and celebrate the rich diversity of our local people and communities. The theme of kindness was evident throughout the night.

“We hope that the winners of the awards will inspire others to consider what they can do to make a difference in their communities.”

Winners on the evening were:

CDF Active School of the Year sponsored by Yorkshire Sport Foundation - Atlas Primary School

CDF Youth Social Action of the Year sponsored by Prime Event Hire - Amigirls Youth Group

CDF Fit Rovers Participant of the Year sponsored by Doncaster Rovers FC - Jess Smith

CDF Apprentice of the Year sponsored by People Focused Group - Jess Hayes

Choose Kindness Award North sponsored by Team Doncaster - Mental Health FC CIC

Choose Kindness Award East sponsored by Team Doncaster - Logan the Littlest Litter Picker

Choose Kindness Award South sponsored by Team Doncaster - Social Action Crew

Choose Kindness Award West sponsored by Team Doncaster - Future Pathways CIC

Choose Kindness Award Central sponsored by Team Doncaster - Lakeside Primary School

Voluntary Community Faith & Enterprise (VCFE) of the Year sponsored by Well Doncaster - Citizens Advice Bureau

CDSC Student of the Year sponsored by Doncaster College - Aidan Cox

CDF Fundraiser of the Year sponsored by DN4 Events - Teresa Hodgson

Darren Warner Volunteer of the Year sponsored by Solar365 - Elizabeth White

Eric Randerson Special Recognition sponsored by NGS Travel - Denise Cann & Paul Fitzpatrick

Three-weight world champion and Women & Girls Ambassador for the Foundation, Terri Harper, was in attendance too, supporting the evening by handing out certificates to the runner’s up of each award.

Runners up on the night were:

Sunnyfields Primary School, Thorne King Edwards Primary School, Neil Barron, Zuzanna Grzywa, Jenny Dewsnap, Maureen & Peter Hardy, Bob Anderson, Gavin Nicholl, Glyn Butcher, Friends of Clay Lane, Emily Bell, Ray Smith, Don Ogilvie & Kelly Thornhill.

Jess Smith, winner of the CDF Fit Rovers Participant of the Year Award, spoke of her delight in being recognised and how much the Fit Rovers project means to her. “It’s everything really. From mental health to physical health.

“I wouldn’t have started any of the running I’m doing and I wouldn’t have the amazing friends that I do, if it wasn’t for Fit Rovers.

“It means the absolute world to know that everyone believed I deserved the recognition, I am beyond proud and it’s made me smile the biggest smile ever.”

Fundraising & Events Officer, Phoebe Sneddon, spoke of the success of the night, “We were delighted with the amount of people in attendance on Friday.

“It was our biggest awards evening to date and it was fantastic to hear all the incredible stories on the night from within the Heart of Doncaster.

“We’re incredibly proud to be able to showcase the impact these individuals and groups have on the community.

“Congratulations to all of our winners and finalists. Without your efforts & motivation, none of this would be possible.

“A huge thank you also to our headline sponsor, Choose Kindness, alongside all of our award sponsors, patrons and table guests for their continued support.

“We can’t wait to do it all again next year and hear even more stories from those that are at the heart of our community.”

