The yearly Legends match, held at the Eco Power Stadium, saw ex-Doncaster Rovers favourites go head to head with a string of former Manchester United stars in front of a bumper crowd.

Nearly 7,000 people packed in for Saturday’s game, which raised a whopping £158,471 for Doncaster charity Evestrust.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “hat can we say – incredible!

“There’s so many people to thank, and we’ll try to acknowledge some in the coming days - sponsors, supporters, our team of photographers, film crew, Doncaster Rovers staff, the Legends, our coaches, the physios (who had their work cut out) and most importantly, the fundraisers who raise money to take part in our event and our unbelievable volunteers.

“We are not a trained event crew, we are volunteers with full time jobs, who give up hours, days, weeks in preparation, then match day, try to run a huge high pressured, full on, large scale event.

"They are “one of a kind”, the best of our great City, and we thank each and everyone of them.

“The awareness this raises and the funds for local people it helps support with cancer – thank you.”

Jason Price, Ricky Ravenhill and Brian Stock were among the Rovers aces in attendance, wiith former chairman John Ryan managing the team which battled out a 5-5 draw with a United team featuring Old Trafford icon Ryan Giggs, with both sides featuring fundraisers lining up alongside their soccer idols.

The total raised was more than £50,000 more than last year’s event.

Evestrust helps dreams come true for cancer patients and their families and you can find out more about its work and how to get involved HERE

A spokesperson said: “We always want our Legends event to honour our fundraisers, to acknowledge our footballing legends, to be an enjoyable and interactive family experience, to embrace everything that is great about being a football fan and raise a fantastic amount of money to help Doncaster people suffering the impacts of cancer.”

