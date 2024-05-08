Annual Doncaster Aurora Fashion Show draws in cash for cancer charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Dome was once again the venue for the colourful and moving fashion and music spectacular which has been running for more than two decades.
Choreographer Heidi Lindle said: “It was a huge success – the show was nearly a sell out and it went down a storm.”
BBC Radio Sheffield presenter Becky Measures hosted the show, which also featured a performance by ten-year-old drummer Owen Lindle.
He said: "I wanted to raise money to help my mum and her friends that work so hard to go on the catwalk.”
His target was £300 – but before the show he had raised £534 in sponsorship and on the night of the show donations came flooding in as he played, raising a further £1,155.
He added: "Thank you to every single person that donated – every single penny helped me smash my target to the moon and back again and I am proud of myself.”
Owen has been drumming for 18 months with Sir Cliff Richard's drummer Ian West and has a natural flair for it.
"He stole the show and got a standing ovation,” added Heidi.
She added: “It has been running 22 years and this year was the 20th show.
"It gives hope and strength to every person affected by this horrible disease.
“The strong message of the night was check your body.
"Any lumps bumps or long lasting pain or discomfort, if in doubt get it checked out.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.