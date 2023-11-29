Annual candlelit vigil for victims of domestic violence is held in Doncaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
Members of the public gathered in Sir Nigel Gresley Square to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women to listen to speakers and light candles in memory of those who have lost their lives to domestic violence locally and around the world.
Labour’s Sally Jameson (pictured), prospective parliamentary candidate for Doncaster Central and members of women’s aid organisations Resolute and Phoenix addressed the crowd, along with organiser and trade unionist Ann-Louise Bayley.
She said: “Two ladies from Phoenix Women's Aid read two poems they had written especially, they were very moving and powerful.
"A minutes silence was observed along with camera lights and candles lit.
“This is the third year we have held this vigil and will continue to hold them in future years.”