'Angry' South Yorkshire mayor to hold public meetings over Doncaster bus cuts

Evening and weekend buses will be affected from 29 October and it will see some evening and Sunday services, including the 10, 22, 41, 50B, 51, 59, 64, 84, 87, 218, 219, 221 and the X4, reduced to two-hourly services.

Cuts to the 25 route mean it will no longer run in evenings, and Sunday services on the 57 will be withdrawn.

Mayor Coppard is speaking with some of the hardest hit communities to explain how he's going to fight for a fair bus deal for South Yorkshire, visiting the Norton Coronation Working Men's Club on Friday 13 October at 3pm.

Fuming Oliver Coppard is hosting a series of meetings about bus cuts in Doncaster.

Mayor Coppard, said: “I am not just sorry we are in this position, I’m angry. I’m angry that we have seen South Yorkshire’s bus services get a fraction of the funding given to other places across our country.

“I’m doing everything I can to get the government to give us a fair funding deal, because bus services are vital.

"Not just for our economy, so we can see our families, get to school or to work, but as a means of allowing people to access opportunity wherever it might be. That is even more true when we are facing a climate crisis. We should be investing in buses.

“I am determined to fight these cuts, so we can have the public transport system we deserve. I am holding these meetings to explain in more detail why we’re in this position and what we can do about it. If you would like to add your voice to our campaign for a fair funding deal for public transport in South Yorkshire, please join me.”

Young people are also affected with increases to children’s fares.

The public meetings will be held by Mayor Coppard in Doncaster at:

Norton Coronation Working Men's Club, West End Road, Norton, DN6 9DH, Friday 13 October, 3pm

St Jude’s Parish Hall, Shady Side, Hexthorpe, DN4 0DN, Tuesday 24 October, 6pm

Community Resource Centre, Church Road, Stainforth, DN7 5NJ, Wednesday 8 November, 5pm

CAST Theatre, Doncaster city centre, DN1 3BU, Monday 20 November, 6pm