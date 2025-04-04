Angry residents blast water firm after Doncaster area gardens covered in raw sewage
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
People living in Harworth have hit out at Severn Trent Water, saying the effluent has been pouring across gardens for days, creating a health hazard.
Residents of Amanda Road and Greenwood Aveneue in the village have been impacted by the problem in recent days, with householders being told the issue is due to a blocked mains sewer.
One upset resident said: “It’s disgusting, there’s sewage all over people’s gardens.
"It is a right mess – People have rang Severn Trent only to be told someone will come and it is being looked at.”
Problems first began in the area last weekend, neighbours have said.
Since then, a number of homes and gardens have been flooded with effluent backing up and overflowing from drains.
A spokesperson for Severn Trent Water has apologised to residents and said engineers were trying to fix the issue as quickly as possible.
In a brief statement, a spokesperson said: “Our teams are continuing with work removing a blockage from one of our sewer pipes in Harworth, and we’re sorry for the disruption that’s been caused.
"This has been a complicated blockage to clear, so we appreciate the local communities continued patience.
"We know how unpleasant any flooding can be, so it is our priority to ensure the pipe is clear and free flowing again with the area cleansed and back to normal.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.