Angry residents blast water firm after Doncaster area gardens covered in raw sewage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Upset residents have hit out at a water company after a blocked pipe left gardens and homes in a Doncaster area village covered in raw sewage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People living in Harworth have hit out at Severn Trent Water, saying the effluent has been pouring across gardens for days, creating a health hazard.

Residents of Amanda Road and Greenwood Aveneue in the village have been impacted by the problem in recent days, with householders being told the issue is due to a blocked mains sewer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One upset resident said: “It’s disgusting, there’s sewage all over people’s gardens.

Residents in Harworth say their homes and gardens have been flooded with raw sewage.

"It is a right mess – People have rang Severn Trent only to be told someone will come and it is being looked at.”

Problems first began in the area last weekend, neighbours have said.

Since then, a number of homes and gardens have been flooded with effluent backing up and overflowing from drains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Severn Trent Water has apologised to residents and said engineers were trying to fix the issue as quickly as possible.

In a brief statement, a spokesperson said: “Our teams are continuing with work removing a blockage from one of our sewer pipes in Harworth, and we’re sorry for the disruption that’s been caused.

"This has been a complicated blockage to clear, so we appreciate the local communities continued patience.

"We know how unpleasant any flooding can be, so it is our priority to ensure the pipe is clear and free flowing again with the area cleansed and back to normal.”