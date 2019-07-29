Angry pub bosses in head office sit-in protest over Doncaster inn closure
A Doncaster pub landlord and landlady have launched a head-office sit-in protest over the closure of their pub.
Bosses of the Blacksmith, in Everton, are currently refusing to leave the Heineken head offices in Edinburgh, after travelling their to demand answers today.
Stefan Moverley and Louise Pagram, who run the venue, were joining by a number of staff at the company’s offices, and demanding a letter to explain whey they are having to leave next week.
The police have been called out, and Ms Pagram said the officers had suggested to the brewery that they provide the letter that had been asked for.
She said: “The area manager came to the pub last week, and told us we’d be closed on Thursday, so we have come here to find out why. They said it was a commercial decision.
“When we got here they said there was no one who could provide us with the letter, so we said we’d not leave until we got one. They police have been here, but only for about five minutes.
“This will leave me, my partner and our 11-year-old son homeless. I think we deserve and explanation.
“We took the lease of the pub and we’ve put a lot of money into building it up as a business.”
Heinken have been approached for comment.