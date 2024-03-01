Angry fishmonger urges politicians to ditch airport squabbles and help Doncaster Market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tony Baghurst, who runs Tony’s Plaice in the Fish Market has been hit by a 6.7% rent hike – twelve months after the cost of his stall went up by ten per cent.

In a message to Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones, Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband (Labour) and Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher (Conservative) he wrote: “Political figures in and around Doncaster are trying their hardest to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport (and rightly so) but why can't they use some of their influence to save the heart of Doncaster city, that employs hundreds and is the envy of towns and cities nationwide?

"Another year, another rent hike. It's only going up 6.7% this year rather than the 10% increase we got last year,” he added.

Tony Baghurst, owner of Tony's Plaice, has urged local politicians to fight for Doncaster Market.

“Why is it that we have to endure these expensive rents when we don't see any improvements in the market?

"How does this market management expect to see vacant stalls filled when new traders will be put off with this massive burden? How many traders will reconsider their position on Doncaster Market?

“How many will have to up their prices to cover the cost of this increase, alienating those who are struggling through these tough times?

"What's stopping this market management from increasing rents next year?

“Would you say this is acceptable? This is what we get when a greedy cooperate landlord is put in charge, the only people who suffer are the little guys.”

Last year, the owners of Doncaster Market, Market Asset Management, announced a ten per cent increase on stalls for traders.

Market Asset Management took control of Doncaster Market as well as the wool market in 2019.

The wool market has since been renovated into a drinking and dining venue while the Corn Exchange is also undergoing renovation.