This year marks the 10th anniversary of the fundraiser that Paul, from Mexborough, has organised through his employer, Doncaster based Electrical Distributor Cefco which is part of the Lancaster Holdings Group and CEF.

The event started after Paul’s dad, Derrick also known as Pappa Finney had a battle with cancer 10 years ago, spurring on the interest to raise money to support local NHS cancer-based charities. Also supporting the great cause is Paul’s work colleague Mark Dunning, Mark lost his father, Ronald, to cancer. Ronald, from Balby, spent time at the hospice receiving end of life care.

Paul said: “We decided to organise a match, provide raffle prizes, and charge the fishermen for taking part. The first year about 19 came along, but this year we had over 40 keen anglers from all over the UK join us at Swanland’s Lake in Thorne for a fabulous day. Over the last 10 years we’ve raised almost £4,000 for the hospice, we look forward to raising money each year for such a worthy cause.”

Paul Finney (right) is pictured with Mark Dunning (left) and Tracey Gaughan, hospice fundraising administrator.

The event was a family day out for many, with the youngest fisherman Callum Bailey catching a 13lb carp, beating his dad Kevin’s catches for the day!

Hospice fundraiser, Lindsey Richards said: “We want to say a massive thank you to Paul and Mark for continuing to support us in Ronald’s memory each and every year.

"Ten years is such a long time to keep coming back and supporting us, thank you!”