Andy's Man Club: Suicide prevention group opens second venue in Doncaster

Andy’s Man Club has already been running sessions at the Hilton Garden Inn at Doncaster Racecourse for a number of months but now has a city centre group too.

Doncaster Mind, which is situated at 35 Market Place, is the venue for the second group.

Sessions are held every Monday from 7pm except Bank Holidays.

Andy's Man Club now has two venues in Doncaster.

There is no referral needed or charge for using the service, you just need to be 18 and above.

The group is a pressure-free environment where men can go along and discuss their problems – or simply sit and listen to others or be around like-minded individuals.

Described as "a talking group, a place for men to come together in a safe environment to talk about issues and problems they have faced or are currently facing,” it was formed by Luke Ambler and his mother-in-law Elaine after his brother-in-law Andy, took his own life.

The club, with its slogan "it's okay to talk", started in early 2016 in Halifax with a first meeting of nine men.

Since then, the group has expanded across the country and now has over 2000 men attending every week.