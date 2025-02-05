Andys Man Club meeting to move for Doncaster Rovers FA Cup clash

A Doncaster meeting of men’s support group Andys Man Club is to move because of Doncaster Rovers’ FA Cup clash with Crystal Palace.

The group meets every Monday at the Eco Power Stadium but the February 10 meeting will take place at the Apex Office Centre, Water Vole Way as Grant McCann’s side take on the Premier League side.

A spokesperson said: “This is for one night only and we'll be back the following week. We want to wish Doncaster Rovers good luck.”